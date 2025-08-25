Expand / Collapse search

YFN Lucci returns with star-studded welcome home concert in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 25, 2025 7:17am EDT
Sold out show for YFN Lucci

YFN Lucci's Welcome Home concert at State Farm Arena over the weekend sold out. It was his first big concert after his release from prison.

The Brief

    • YFN Lucci hosted a "Welcome Home" concert at State Farm Arena.
    • The rapper was released earlier this year after serving nearly four years in a 2021 case.
    • Performances included Rick Ross, Quavo, Latto, Trey Songz, Lil Boosie and Dreezy.

ATLANTA - Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci, whose real names is Rayshawn Bennett, returned to the stage this weekend with a star-studded "Welcome Home" concert at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

Lucci, who was released earlier this year after serving nearly four years in connection with a 2021 murder case, drew a packed crowd for his highly anticipated performance.

The show featured appearances by some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Rick Ross, Quavo, Latto, Trey Songz, Lil Boosie and Dreezy, making the night a major celebration of Lucci’s return to the music scene.

