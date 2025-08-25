YFN Lucci returns with star-studded welcome home concert in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci, whose real names is Rayshawn Bennett, returned to the stage this weekend with a star-studded "Welcome Home" concert at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.
Lucci, who was released earlier this year after serving nearly four years in connection with a 2021 murder case, drew a packed crowd for his highly anticipated performance.
RELATED STORIES
- Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci announces homecoming concert at State Farm Arena
- Rapper YFN Lucci released from Fulton County Jail
- Rapper YFN Lucci pleads guilty to gang charge in Fulton County
The show featured appearances by some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Rick Ross, Quavo, Latto, Trey Songz, Lil Boosie and Dreezy, making the night a major celebration of Lucci’s return to the music scene.