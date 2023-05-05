'Yellowstone' coming to an end: Paramount breaks silence on hit show's future

article

Paramount Network’s hit western series "Yellowstone" is coming to an end after season 5, but a new sequel is in the works, according to multiple reports.

The network released a statement Friday confirming the news, putting an end to months of speculation about the future of the show and whether its star, Kevin Costner, would return.

The second half of season five was set to premiere in summer 2023, but it's unclear if filming has even begun, Fox News reports.

Costner's reps have denied rumors that the actor wouldn’t return to the show amid disputes about his filming schedule.

Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

In early April, the show’s lead cast, as well as its creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan, were no-shows at a scheduled appearance at PaleyFest in Los Angeles. The paid event was an opportunity for fans to hear the cast and crew discuss the show.

Actor Kevin Costner, producer/writer Taylor Sheridan, and actors Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham of Yellowstone speak onstage during the Paramount Network portion of the 2018 Winter TCA on January 15, 2018 i Expand

Costner, along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille and Jacki Weaver, were previously confirmed as attendees.

The new, unnamed sequel will premiere in December on Paramount Network and stream on Paramount+. Paramount hasn’t said anything more about what to expect from the sequel.

Streaming rights for the current "Yellowstone" series are owned by Comcast’s Peacock service, because the Paramount+ streaming outlet did not exist when they were up for grabs.

"Yellowstone" has already inspired two successful prequels, "1883" and "1923," and another prequel, "1944," is in the works.

The Associated Press and Fox News contributed to this report.