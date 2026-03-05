Video: Atlanta road rage crash ends in armed robbery

The Brief Atlanta police released video of a road rage crash that escalated into an armed robbery on Nov. 27. Three suspects approached a victim at gunpoint near the intersection of MLK Jr. Drive and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for anonymous tips leading to the suspect’s arrest and indictment.



The dramatic video has been released of what Atlanta police describe as a road rage car crash that turned into an armed robbery near Vine City in November.

What we know:

It happened in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW at the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2025. According to the Atlanta Police Department, three occupants of another vehicle came up to the other driver and demanded several items at gunpoint.

This week, investigators released two clips which show the encounter unfold. The clips begin by showing the apparent aftermath of a car crash with a piece of the bumper fallen off and the back dark sedan in the wrong lanes showing damage to the rear bumper.

A white sedan behind it appears to have smoke coming from it.

A dark SUV is parked just slightly behind the dark sedan. Two people suddenly open the doors. The passenger appears to be carrying a weapon. At some point, it appears the armed person points the gun at the black sedan.

What we don't know:

No word on if anyone was injured in the crash or the confrontation after it.

It was not immediately known what, if anything, was taken.

The names of the other people involved have not been released.

It was not known what led to the crash or how this began.

While a dark SUV is seen fleeing the scene, investigators have not released a make, model, or license plate number for the getaway vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.