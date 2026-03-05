Repeat offender faces life in prison for $100K drug bust on I-85

The Brief A 39-year-old Brookhaven man is facing new federal charges for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and cocaine across metro Atlanta. DEA agents reportedly watched the suspect load bags of drugs into a vehicle before a high-stakes traffic stop on I-85. At the time of the alleged crimes, the suspect was already on federal pretrial release for separate drug trafficking charges in Pennsylvania.



A Brookhaven man is back in federal custody after authorities say he was caught distributing over $100,000 worth of fentanyl and cocaine while already out on bond for a similar case.

Quincy Adam Rogers, 39, appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Thursday, March 5, 2026, facing charges of possession with the intent to distribute.

What we know:

On Feb. 5, 2026, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents were conducting surveillance at an Atlanta apartment complex. According to a criminal complaint, agents spotted Rogers carrying a drawstring bag near a vehicle before placing a duffle bag into the trunk of a second car that had just arrived.

By the numbers:

DeKalb County Police later pulled that second vehicle over on Interstate 85 in Braselton. Inside the bags, officers reported finding:

825 grams of suspected fentanyl powder.

Five kilograms of cocaine.

A kilogram press, which is used to form drugs into bricks for distribution.

The wholesale street value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be well over $100,000.

The backstory:

This isn’t Rogers' first brush with federal authorities. At the time of his arrest in Georgia, Rogers was on federal pretrial release for pending drug trafficking charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

"Dealing drugs while on bond in another case demonstrates shocking disrespect for the law," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Rogers’s alleged conduct evinces complete disregard for the consequences of his actions, which are severe."

What they're saying:

Federal officials are highlighting the "repeat offender" nature of the case as part of a broader crackdown on fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg noted that because of the lethal danger posed by fentanyl and cocaine, trafficking the amounts alleged in this case is punishable by life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Jae W. Chung, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, added that the case underscores the persistent threat fentanyl traffickers pose.

"Even while facing federal charges, this defendant continued to distribute a drug that kills Americans every day," Chung said. "The DEA’s Fentanyl-Free America Initiative is focused on ensuring that those who continue to endanger lives, especially repeat offenders, face swift and serious consequences."