Firefighters rescue adults trapped in rising Gwinnett County river

Firefighters safely rescued four people trapped in a rising Gwinnett County river over the weekend.

Gwinnett County firefighters say on Saturday night around 8:30, crews were called to a report of a person trapped on a rock in the middle of Yellow River near Yellow River Park.

At the scene, crews found the four victims stranded on a large rock 15 to 30 feet from the bank.

Rescue crews used a rescue throw bag and a rope to send personal floatation devices to the victims before guiding them back to shore.

The group says they were playing in the river when the water level suddenly began to rise, stranding them on the rock.

Officials believe recent rainfall lead to the rising water.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the rescue.

Crews say swimmers should use personal flotation devices whenever you're near a Georgia lake, river, or stream.