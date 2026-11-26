Following its theatrical release last month, the epic World War II film "The Mosquito Bowl" is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

"The Mosquito Bowl" is based on a true story and centers on four college football players who enlisted in the U.S. Marines following the attack on Pearl Harbor, and ended up playing in a legendary Christmas Eve football game on the island of Guadalcanal. The inspiring drama was directed by Peter Berg and stars Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis.

Last month, Berg, Nicholson, and Francis traveled to Atlanta and stopped by the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame to pay tribute to the men whose stories are told in the film. Good Day Atlanta sat down with the men during that visit, and part of that interview aired in October. But while chatting with the men, we also got a behind-the-scenes look at how they re-created the look and feel of 1940s college football for the screen.

"A lot of the hits that I did, Pete [Berg] wouldn’t let me fully do, because he was like, ‘We’re filming this at the start of the whole process,’" says Francis. "And so, he was like, ‘I’ve got you for another 65 days, I need you for the next 65 days, so I can’t get you injured!"

Director Berg says while his actors were totally game to get into the game—there were too many risks for the football to be full-out.

"The first day before lunch, one of our best football players, stunt doubles, blew his ACL out, and in the afternoon our camera operator, Brett, cut his head open and had 10 stitches," he says. "So, within 10 hours of filming, we had two legitimate incidents. So, I had to keep my eye on them."

For this never-before-seen section of our interview with Berg, Nicholson, and Francis, click the video player in this article.