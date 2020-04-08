WWII Army veteran serenades wife with harmonica after being separated in quarantine

WWII Army veteran Lou, age 97, serenaded Jackie, his wife of 38 years, with a harmonica as the two were separated due to COVID-19 concerns.

Lou played outside a glass door at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in Erie, Pennsylvania while Jackie listened from inside.

The video was shared to Facebook by Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs with the caption:

“Separated by social distancing, the couple was able to bond over Lou's harmonica playing, expressing his love for her as they continue to spend their time separated, yet so close.”

Lou and Jackie are both residents of the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home and are practicing social distancing