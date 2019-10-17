'Wren' meets 'Raven' at theatrical Halloween event

Nobody does terror better than Edgar Allan Poe…and no place does history better than Atlanta’s The Wren’s Nest. So it only makes sense that the two would join forces for the second year in a row, presenting a spooky Halloween treat for audiences in the mood for some gothic drama in an atmospheric setting.

The second annual Edgar Allan Poe Experience at The Wren’s Nest opened October 9th and continues through November 3rd, bringing a quartet of Poe classics to life inside one of Atlanta’s most famous historic homes. In case you’ve never been, The Wren’s Nest was the home to Joel Chandler Harris, local journalist and the writer of the beloved Uncle Remus stories, and is now Atlanta’s oldest house museum. During The Edgar Allan Poe Experience, rooms inside The Wren’s Nest are transformed into stages, on which actors will bring the classic stories of “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The Raven,” and “The Masque of the Red Death” to shudder-inducing life.

Now, if any artistic director can turn a historic home museum into a vivid night of theatre, it’s Georgia’s own Brian Clowdus. Best known as artistic director of the award-winning Serenbe Playhouse, Clowdus specializes in creating site-specific theatre.

So, ready to dive into the moody world of one of the most influential writers in history? Brian Clowdus Presents The Edgar Allan Poe Experience at The Wren’s Nest on Wednesdays through Sundays at 8:00 p.m. and late-night shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:00 p.m., through November 3rd. General admission tickets are $40, and admission for seniors, military, or patrons under the age of 18 is $35.

We’re big fans of The Wren’s Nest here at the Good Day feature team, not to mention the always awe-inspiring production of Brian Clowdus – so we could wait to get a special look behind-the-scenes at this year’s event.

