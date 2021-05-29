Wreck on I-85 southbound closes two lanes in Gwinnett County

A wreck on Interstate 85 southbound is causing delays in Gwinnett County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported a wreck involving one car and one truck closed two lanes on Interstate 85 southbound.

The wreck is just north of Ga. Highway 120 and Boggs Road, just past Exit 108.

No word on injuries from officials.

The three left-most lanes remain open, officials said.

The wreck is expected to be cleared a 4 p.m., GDOT reports.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

_____