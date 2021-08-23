Buford Highway re-opens after wreck in Norcross

Police in Norcross said an accident on Buford Highway caused the road in both directions on Monday morning.

SKY FOX flew over the scene and saw traffic appeared to have resumed in both directions.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest regarding injuries.

Officials said the closure was between Langford Road and Cambridge Street.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.