Wounded South Fulton officer honored with mortgage payoff

The Brief Wounded South Fulton police lieutenant honored at the Georgia Capitol Private donors paid off Lt. Chuck Cook’s home mortgage in full Ceremony recognized his service, sacrifice and recovery after last year’s shooting



A South Fulton police lieutenant wounded in the line of duty was honored Tuesday at the Georgia Capitol with a mortgage payoff ceremony recognizing his courage and continued service to the community.

What we know:

South Fulton Police Lt. Chuck Cook was injured last August during a shootout with a suspected jaywalker. During a ceremony at the Georgia State Capitol, Cook was recognized by state and community leaders as his home mortgage was paid in full through a private donation.

The mortgage payoff was made possible by the Johnson Family, working in collaboration with 10 Klicks Outdoors and Purple Heart Homes. The effort provides long-term housing security for Cook and his family as he continues his recovery and service.

What they're saying:

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp attended the event and delivered remarks, along with other community and state leaders. Purple Heart Homes said it did not contribute organizational funds toward the mortgage payoff but served as a conduit to ensure the donor’s gift was applied in full and handled with transparency.

Purple Heart Homes, co-founded by two combat-wounded veterans, has provided housing solutions for disabled and senior veterans nationwide since 2008. The organization said supporting Cook in this manner aligned with its broader mission of honoring sacrifice and strengthening communities.

The ceremony included a formal presentation, remarks from elected officials and strong visual moments at the Capitol honoring Cook’s service and resilience.