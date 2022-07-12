Would-be burglar gets trapped in DeKalb County Little Caesars' vent, police say

article

A would-be burglar has been hospitalized after police say he broke into a DeKalb County pizza restaurant and got stuck.

The rescue operation happened Tuesday morning at a Little Caesar at a shopping center on the 6700 block of Covington Highway.

According to police, the man was found trapped in a grease trap vent.

Officers were able to get the man out.

Investigators did not share how the man got into the vent, his identity, or the extent of his injuries.

It is not know what he'll be charged with.