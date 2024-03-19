Worst-paying college majors revealed in new report

A new report has revealed the lowest-paying college majors for students early in their careers.

According to the analysis, published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, students who majored in liberal arts, performing arts, or theology and religion, had the lowest salaries within five years of graduating college.

All three majors made $38,000 early in their careers. As of 2022, the yearly median income was $40,480, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The report pertained to early career graduates between the ages of 22 and 27 who were full-time workers with a Bachelor’s degree.

Education majors also showed low wages with early childhood education and elementary education majors ranking 6th and 7th on the list. The average early career wage for these positions was $40,000.

In contrast, the highest-paid salaries went to computer engineering, chemical engineering and computer science. Computer engineers made an average of $80,000 within the first five years of their career and $125,000 mid-career.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.