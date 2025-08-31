World’s longest kickball game: Georgia nonprofit sets 3rd Guinness record

The Brief Men Opposing Sex Trafficking, or MOST, set a new record over Labor Day weekend for the longest marathon playing kickball. To qualify, 40 players had to remain on the field the entire time. The purpose of the record-breaking attempt was to raise money and awareness for the fight against human trafficking.



An Atlanta-based nonprofit has done it again — breaking its third Guinness World Record in less than a year.

What we know:

Men Opposing Sex Trafficking, or MOST, set a new record over Labor Day weekend for the longest marathon playing kickball.

The game started at 8 a.m. Friday and finished after noon Sunday — 52 hours straight playing kickball. The previous record of 51 hours was set in 2011 by high school students in Ohio.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ World’s longest kickball game played in Georgia to raise awareness for trafficking victims (MOST)

To qualify, 40 players had to remain on the field the entire time. Participants ate and slept at the field, stepping away only for five-minute bathroom breaks every two hours.

Unlike MOST’s earlier record attempts, this one was co-ed, with 13 women and 27 men on the roster.

Dig deeper:

MOST also holds records for the longest softball game and the longest basketball game, both lasting 121 hours, set in September and March.

Why you should care:

The purpose of the record-breaking attempts was to raise money and awareness for the fight against human trafficking. The exact number for this record hasn't been released, but you can read more about what MOST does on the organization's website.