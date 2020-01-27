World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. - A Georgia woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday.
Arline Fifield is a World War II veteran who served with the U.S. Women's Army Corps.
Friends and family gathered at Eastminister Presbyterian Church in Marietta over the weekend to help Fifield celebrate the milestone occasion.
Fifield did not have any secrets as to living a long life, but she did say that being involved and helping young people has helped.