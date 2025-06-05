World premiere musical 'Millions' brings Broadway talent to Atlanta

The Brief The world-premiere musical "Millions" opened at Alliance Theatre last month, with performances set to continue through June 15th. The show is based on the novel (and subsequent screenplay) by Frank Cottrell Boyce, centering on a pair of brothers who find a bag of money and have very different ideas about what to do with it. Young actors Keenan Barrett and Yair Keydar headline the musical, and took Good Day Atlanta on an exclusive backstage tour.



The title of the latest world premiere musical at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre doesn’t refer to the number of Tony Award winners, but it sure seems like it could.

"Millions" opened on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre on May 9, with performances set to continue through June 15. Based on the novel (and subsequent screenplay) by Frank Cottrell Boyce, "Millions" features a powerhouse creative team of theater luminaries; the book was written by Tony winner Bob Martin (of the previous world premiere Alliance musical, "The Prom"), the original score is by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel (whose "Floyd Collins" recently opened at the Lincoln Center Theater in New York), and the show is directed is Barlett Sher, one of the most acclaimed and sought-after directors in the world.

And then there’s the cast; Metro Atlanta’s own Shuler Hensley co-stars as The Thief, alongside fellow Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles and Broadway favorite Steven Pasquale. But headlining "Millions" are Keenan Barrett (making his professional theater debut!) and Yair Keydar as the pair of brothers at the heart of the story, who discover a bag of money and have very different ideas about what to do with it.

"Millions" is the latest in a long string of successful world premieres at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre, including last year’s "The Preacher’s Wife" and 2022’s "Water for Elephants," which moved on to Broadway and scored seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical. The current Broadway smash "Maybe Happy Ending" made its English-language debut at the Alliance in early 2020; it’s currently nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Again, performances of "Millions" will continue through June 15 on the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre (1280 Peachtree Street Northeast in Midtown) — for more information on tickets and showtimes, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our visit with the musical’s powerhouse creative team.

