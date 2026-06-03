World Cup: Atlanta readiness questioned by local coalition

The Brief Atlanta World Cup readiness is facing heavy scrutiny from local advocacy coalitions as massive construction and infrastructure projects continue just days before the global event begins. Community organizers raise concerns over the timeline of sudden aesthetic upgrades, noting a citywide boil water advisory and severe flooding recently paralyzed downtown intersections. Legal experts warn that incoming tournament workers must have guaranteed medical care and disability benefits if injuries occur on the job.



An Atlanta coalition is questioning if the city is ready to host the World Cup as last-minute construction projects, recent flooding, and citywide infrastructure failures trigger anxiety just two weeks before the games begin.

Michael Collins, a director with Play Fair ATL, expressed deep worry over the sudden rush of stadium-area upgrades and worker protections.

Atlanta World Cup preparation

What we know:

The World Cup is coming to downtown Atlanta, bringing visible signs of preparation ranging from non-stop construction crews to the official tournament logo on the stadium.

Play Fair ATL, a coalition focusing on housing, criminal justice, immigration, and labor, is actively monitoring these developments to secure protections ahead of the mega event.

Collins, an avid soccer fan, noted that major intersections recently shut down due to severe flooding, which followed a citywide boil water advisory last week.

Activists argue these last-minute projects are primarily designed to improve the marketing, aesthetic, and feel of Atlanta for tourists while companies make large profits.

To protect those building the infrastructure, attorney Seth Bader with Bader Law stated that employees injured on the job have a legal right to medical care and disability benefits.

City infrastructure challenges

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if all much-needed infrastructure upgrades will be fully completed before visitors arrive for the matches.

The mayor's office has not responded to inquiries regarding the city's operational readiness or the timeline of the construction.

Additionally, it remains unclear how city leaders plan to prevent future utility failures, such as water main drops or flash flooding, when hundreds of thousands of international tourists fill the downtown grid.

Long-term host impact

What they're saying:

"I think it’s very exciting. As a futbol fan, I’m looking forward to seeing some of the games," Collins said.

However, he noted that major questions remain regarding municipal readiness: "You only need to walk around the area by the stadium and see there’s a lot of construction going on. Just last week, we had a boil water advisory across the whole city. That’s not the first time that has happened. We had flooding that shut down parts of the city on major intersections."

Collins stressed the importance of worker equity, stating, "We want to see people be paid a fair wage. We want to see people who are contracting with the city for the World Cup be reputable."

Looking beyond the tournament, Collins added, "The World Cup itself will come and go but Atlanta is a place of big events. I think what’s really important for people to think about is, have we done this successfully? Could we’ve done things better?"

From a legal standpoint, Bader emphasized worker rights: "Employees that are injured on the job have the right to medical care, disabilities benefits if their injured on the job."