World Cup Atlanta deliveries screened with high-tech security

The Brief Every delivery vehicle entering Atlanta Stadium is screened before World Cup matches. U.S. Customs and Border Protection uses K-9 teams and X-ray technology to inspect trucks. Officials say the system helps detect weapons, explosives, narcotics and other potential threats.



As Atlanta prepares to host its fifth FIFA World Cup match, federal officials are using multiple layers of security to screen every delivery entering Atlanta Stadium.

RELATED: DR Congo, Uzbekistan meet in Atlanta World Cup match Saturday

What we know:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers inspect trucks carrying food, beverages and other supplies before they are allowed onto stadium grounds.

Each vehicle first passes a specially trained K-9 that checks for weapons, explosives, narcotics and large amounts of currency. Trucks are then driven through a large X-ray scanner that allows officers to compare the contents with shipping manifests and identify anything suspicious.

If inspectors detect items that don't match the expected cargo, officers conduct a more thorough inspection to ensure nothing illegal or dangerous enters the venue.

What they're saying:

Officials said the same security technology is being used at other U.S. cities hosting World Cup matches and has also been deployed at Super Bowls and other major national security events.

The enhanced screening is one part of the extensive security operation in place as Atlanta continues hosting World Cup matches through the tournament.