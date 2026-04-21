World Cup Atlanta: City Hall hosts readiness session 55 days out

The Brief Atlanta is preparing to host eight World Cup matches over 30 days. City officials say hotels are already 21% booked for the events. Watchdog groups claim they have been left out of the planning process.



Atlanta officials and community partners met at City Hall for a standing-room-only work session Monday to discuss the city's readiness for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

The FIFA World Cup is 55 days away from arriving in Atlanta, where the city is scheduled to host eight matches over a 30-day period.

Representatives from the Atlanta Sports Council and the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau told city leaders that preparations are on schedule, with 200,000 hotel rooms, about 21% of downtown inventory, already booked.

Organizers noted that while matches are expected to sell out the 70,000-seat stadium, many fan experiences and activities will be free to the public.

Partners for Home, a nonprofit leading the city's homelessness response, reported it met a goal on April 16 to bring 500 new rapid re-housing units online.

Additionally, MARTA representatives presented at the session, stating the transportation system is ready for the international influx of visitors.

What we don't know:

While official organizations report the city is on track, it is not yet clear how the city plans to address the specific grievances of Play Fair ATL.

The coalition, which includes civil rights organizations and labor unions, claims it has been excluded from the planning process despite its role as a city watchdog.

FOX 5 Atlanta does not yet know the specific locations or schedule for the free fan activities mentioned by organizers.