Work continues on Highway 85 bridge in Fayette County

The southbound lanes of Highway 85 over Morning Creek Bridge are still closed in Fayette County, according to Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

According to a post on social media, traffic is being diverted to the inside shoulder of the bridge and work on the bridge is expected to continue at least through Monday.

Crews are working continously to ensure the lanes are reopened as soon as possible, the sheriff's office says.

The northbound lanes are not impacted.

Updates will be posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.