Woodstock woman found shot to death behind Rome home, police say

Friends and family of a Woodstock woman are eager for justice after she was shot and killed in Rome last weekend.

"I keep using the word unfathomable. It really is not something that ever entered my mind I never not in a million years would have thought that this could have happened to Dail," Holly Maxwell explained.

Holly Maxwell and Dail Edwards were friends for over 25 years. She said Edwards was an opera singer and traveled the world performing.

"She never met anyone that wasn't a friend, you know what I mean? It's just when you met her, you knew that this was someone special," Maxwell explained.

According to Rome Police, on March 4 an officer responded to a house on Shadow Brook Drive where someone had been shot. When he arrived police say Ellis Marrs told the officer he shot someone. Police say they found Edwards lying on the back patio with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Marrs is now charged with murder.

Maxwell says Edwards was an advocate for gun control.

"She rallied for common sense gun laws and gun control and things like to stop this incident that happened last Saturday," she explained.

Now she says they want to see justice served.

"Dail is not out here walking around and I don't want this kid walking around right now. That would not sit well with me," Maxwell said.

"Not make sure this never happens again I know that's a big wish you know but just to even curb it from happening one more time that would be fine with me," she added.

Marrs' bond hearing is scheduled for Monday in Floyd County.