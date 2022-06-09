'Thank you for your service': Woodstock police K9 Debo passes away from illness

article

The Woodstock Police Department announced the passing of one of their K9s this week.

"It is with much sadness that we share with you former K9 Officer, Debo, passed away [Wednesday] due to illness," the department posted to Facebook.

K9 Debo served with the Woodstock Police Department from 2009-2016.

In 2016, he and his partner, Officer J. Cash, both retired from law enforcement and enjoyed new adventures together.

"Rest in Peace, Debo. Thank you for your service to our City."