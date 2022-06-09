Expand / Collapse search

'Thank you for your service': Woodstock police K9 Debo passes away from illness

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Woodstock
K9 Debo served with the Woodstock Police Department from 2009-2016 (Woodstock Police Department). article

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - The Woodstock Police Department announced the passing of one of their K9s this week.

"It is with much sadness that we share with you former K9 Officer, Debo, passed away [Wednesday] due to illness," the department posted to Facebook.

K9 Debo served with the Woodstock Police Department from 2009-2016.  

In 2016, he and his partner, Officer J. Cash, both retired from law enforcement and enjoyed new adventures together.

"Rest in Peace, Debo. Thank you for your service to our City."