'Thank you for your service': Woodstock police K9 Debo passes away from illness
article
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - The Woodstock Police Department announced the passing of one of their K9s this week.
"It is with much sadness that we share with you former K9 Officer, Debo, passed away [Wednesday] due to illness," the department posted to Facebook.
K9 Debo served with the Woodstock Police Department from 2009-2016.
In 2016, he and his partner, Officer J. Cash, both retired from law enforcement and enjoyed new adventures together.
"Rest in Peace, Debo. Thank you for your service to our City."