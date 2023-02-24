Former Woodstock chorus teacher sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting students

article

A former Woodstock high school chorus teacher will spend years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting multiple underage students.

On Feb. 9, officials say 40-year-old Ryan Parker McKendrick pled guilty to nine counts of sexual assault of a student - specifically groping and touch six high school students who were all under the age of 18.

According to the Cherokee County district attorney, in September 2018, administrators at Woodstock High School learned about concerning text messages between McKendrick and two students.

An investigation into McKendrick, who had been the school's chorus teacher since 2007, revealed many students who had experienced similar behavior.

"When these crimes came to light, the girls were abundantly clear about what the defendant had done to them. Sadly, some members of the community and their peers discounted their experiences, even suggesting any touching was accidental. However, the facts showed that the defendant’s actions were unlawful. He groomed not only these girls, but also everyone around him so that he could continue to engage in this troubling behavior," said Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope.

Authorities say McKendrick's inappropriate behavior including touching and groping students as well as using sexual innuendo. In court, the former teacher's victims said the abuse was traumatizing with many saying they still have feelings of self-doubt and insecurity and struggle trusting anyone.

"It takes a very sick man to take advantage of vulnerable, under-aged girls in the ways that you did," one victim said to McKendrick during the plea hearing. "Today I let you go. And I hope it is the last time I will ever hear your name."

After the guilty plea, a Cherokee County Judge sentenced McKendrick to 20 years with the first three years in prison and the remaining on probation under sex offender special conditions.

McKendrick is forbidden to have any contact with the victims or anyone under the age of 18.