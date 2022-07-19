Police lock down Fayetteville subdivision over 911 call reporting kidnapping

article

Fayetteville police say a 911 call reporting a kidnapping led them to put a neighborhood on lockdown and take one person into custody Tuesday.

The tense situation in Fayetteville started around 7:48 a.m. this morning when a 911 caller claimed he was kidnapped and was being held a home in the Woodbyne subdivision off of White Road.

Fayetteville police tell FOX 5 the caller whispered the dispatcher that an organization had kidnapped him and was holding him against his will in a home's garage.

While the person was not able to give his location, police were able to trace him the subdivision. There, they saw a person wave their hand out the garage's window.

Near the location, officers say they noticed a person walking their dog who tried to escape when approached. That individual, who has not been identified, is in custody.

Police say after they surrounded the house, officers using a loudspeaker asked the people inside to come out. Ten people obeyed and came out. Officials say they have not been cooperative in the investigation.

As a precaution, police asked residents in the neighborhood to shelter in place. They have also blocked off the subdivision's entryway. Residents are allowed to leave but can't go into the area.

Authorities say one person is still inside the home and that they've lost contact with the person.

There have no reported injuries or shots fired in connection with the investigation.