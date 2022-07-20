2 charged in bizarre Fayetteville kidnapping, standoff

article

The mugshots and charges of the two people arrested in Fayetteville after an hours-long standoff on Tuesday have been released.

Augustus Romain and Xavier Rushin face several charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault.

It started around 7:48 a.m. Tuesday when a 911 caller claimed he was kidnapped and was being held a home in the Woodbyne subdivision off of White Road.

Fayetteville police say the caller whispered to the dispatcher an organization had kidnapped him and was holding him against his will in a home's garage.

While the person was not able to give his location, police were able to trace him to the subdivision. There, they saw a person wave their hand out the garage's window.

Near the location, officers say they noticed a person walking their dog who tried to escape when approached. That individual, who has not been identified, is in custody.

Police say after they surrounded the house, officers using a loudspeaker asked the people inside to come out. Nine people obeyed and came out. Officials say they have not been cooperative in the investigation.

Authorities say one person remained inside the home. After dispatching a robot, they found that person dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two were booked into the Fayette County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.