'Wonka'-worthy chocolate factory opening soon in Suwanee

If you’ve seen the hit movie "Wonka" on the big screen, chances are you were left dreaming about spending some time in a real-life chocolate factory.

So, here’s some good news: there’s a new one here in North Georgia!

Bitzel’s Chocolate is a 7,000-square-foot "bean to bar" chocolate-making facility opening soon at 453 Northolt Parkway in Suwanee. Founded by Ray Bitzel and featuring the work of master chocolatier and pastry chef Sabrina Coombs (who you might remember from the Food Network’s "Holiday Baking Championship"), Bitzel’s Chocolate is both a factory and a retail space, allowing visitors to purchase from a wide selection of goodies while also watching the process by which those treats are created.

So…what kind of treats are we talking about here? Scroll through Bitzel’s Chocolate Instagram page and you’ll see mouth-watering pictures of Peanut Butter Praline and Caramel Cream truffles, chocolate-dipped strawberries, white chocolate blueberries, and even homemade gelato. The Bitzel’s Chocolate team says its spacious facility will also allow for various customer experiences, including chocolate tastings, classes, and corporate/private events.

For more information on this Wonka-worthy new business, click here. Oh, and if you really want to be hungry, click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a first look inside!