Women wanted for stealing candles from Atlanta Bath and Body Works, police say

Atlanta police want to find three women accused of stealing dozens of candles from the Atlantic Station Bath and Body Works.

Investigators say the theft happened Saturday afternoon on 18th Street.

What we know:

Video shared by the Atlanta Police Department showed the woman walking out of the store with boxes of three-wick candles.

An employee told investigators that the stolen candles were worth around $916.

Police say the women left the scene in a gray Hyundai with a New Jersey license plate.

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at (404) 577-8477 or submit the tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.