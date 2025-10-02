Women wanted after shooting on Peters Street in SW Atlanta

article

The Brief Man shot in abdomen after dispute on Peters Street. Police searching for two women seen in a surveillance video. Crime Stoppers offering reward up to $5,000.



Investigators are asking the public to help identify two women connected to a Sept. 22 shooting in southwest Atlanta that left a man hospitalized.

What we know:

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at 244 Peters Street SW. Officers found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was alert and conscious when transported to the hospital.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between the man and two women. The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit released video and a BOLO flyer showing the suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.