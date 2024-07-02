Expand / Collapse search

Women taking charge of grills, new survey says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 2, 2024 2:40pm EDT
Who is better at grilling?

Women believe they are better at grilling than men, according to new survey.

ATLANTA - As grills fire up for the Fourth of July week, a new trend is emerging: more women are taking charge of the grill.

According to a recent survey, 53% believe women are the true unsung heroes of grilling.

This perception is rooted in the belief that grilling is traditionally a male-dominated activity, but this trend is gradually changing.

The survey also revealed that 74% of the respondents believed grilling was an art form and 84% said there's nothing better than a good grilled dinner in the warmer months. 

Women are increasingly being recognized for their grilling skills, challenging outdated stereotypes.