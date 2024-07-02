Women taking charge of grills, new survey says

As grills fire up for the Fourth of July week, a new trend is emerging: more women are taking charge of the grill.

According to a recent survey, 53% believe women are the true unsung heroes of grilling.

This perception is rooted in the belief that grilling is traditionally a male-dominated activity, but this trend is gradually changing.

The survey also revealed that 74% of the respondents believed grilling was an art form and 84% said there's nothing better than a good grilled dinner in the warmer months.

Women are increasingly being recognized for their grilling skills, challenging outdated stereotypes.