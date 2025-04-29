Women accused of embezzling nearly $500K from Dunwoody business
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have issued arrest warrants for two women they say worked together to steal from a local business.
Investigators accuse the two women of embezzling nearly half a million dollars from the business.
What we know:
Authorities say their investigation began in December 2024 when the business notified them of a "discrepancy" in their financial accounts.
Detectives later said they learned that 48-year-old Felicia Kelley, a former employee of the business, and her co-conspirator, identified 45-year-old Nicole Allen, stole hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The theft happened between May 25, 2022, and Aug. 14, 2024, officials said.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said how the women allegedly stole the money. Police are now searching for Kelley and Allen.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact Dunwoody detectives at (678) 385-6925.
The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the Dunwoody Police Department.