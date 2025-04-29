Expand / Collapse search

Women accused of embezzling nearly $500K from Dunwoody business

Published  April 29, 2025 6:12am EDT
Felicia Kelley and Nichole Allen (Dunwoody Police Department)

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have issued arrest warrants for two women they say worked together to steal from a local business.

Investigators accuse the two women of embezzling nearly half a million dollars from the business.

What we know:

Authorities say their investigation began in December 2024 when the business notified them of a "discrepancy" in their financial accounts.

Detectives later said they learned that 48-year-old Felicia Kelley, a former employee of the business, and her co-conspirator, identified 45-year-old Nicole Allen, stole hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The theft happened between May 25, 2022, and Aug. 14, 2024, officials said.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said how the women allegedly stole the money. Police are now searching for Kelley and Allen.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact Dunwoody detectives at (678) 385-6925.

The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the Dunwoody Police Department.

