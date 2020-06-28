Woman's Facebook post about dog's hilarious haircut goes viral

A woman's Facebook post about her dog's hilarious haircut amid the coronavirus pandemic has gone viral.

Lisa Torres took her pup, Cheddar, to PetSmart once it reopened for grooming services about a week ago. Cheddar was due for a "much-needed cut."

According to Torres' Facebook post, she got a call several minutes after dropping her dog off. The groomer said she couldn't finish because Cheddar bit her twice.

"Now I have to walk around with this dude looking crazy," Torres said, sharing several priceless photos of her dog partially groomed.

Torres said she had tears in her eyes and stomach pains from laughing so hard over Cheddar's new do.

"I couldn't even leave the parking lot for a good 10 minutes because I had to get myself together," she said.

Advertisement

Torres' Facebook post has garnered more than 80,000 likes.

To keep up with Cheddar's crazy ways, you can follow his Facebook page by clicking here.