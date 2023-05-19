Woman wanted for stealing from Truist Bank customers

article

Atlanta Police are looking for an older woman whom they say is responsible for stealing money out of bank accounts that did not belong to her during the month of April.

The woman, who appears to be wearing different wigs, has entered several Truist Bank locations and impersonated their clients.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman can can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.