Woman walks out on trial in Carroll County, warrant issued for her arrest

A BOLO (be on the lookout) has been issued for a woman in Carroll County after she walked out during her trial.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly Housen was arrested on Oct. 20, 2017, for felony fleeing, obstruction, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license. She was released on bond on Aug. 26, 2018.

Her trial began this week and when court broke for lunch on Wednesday, she left the courthouse and chose not to return. The jury found her guilty and the judge sentenced her to prison.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Housen. She is 5-foot-5-inches tall, 220 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

She also has a large tattoo on the lower part of one of her legs.

If you see her, please call 911 or contact Investigator Jeremy McCormick at 770-830-5916 or jmccormick@carrollsheriff.com.