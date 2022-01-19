Expand / Collapse search

Woman uses fake ID to make bank account withdrawal, deputies investigate

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:30PM
Cherokee County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Cherokee County deputies are searching for the woman connected to the use of a fake I.D. to commit bank fraud. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the woman suspected of using a fake I.D. to withdraw money from someone else bank account.

According to investigators, the unknown suspect went into a Bank of America located near the intersection of North Decatur Rd. and Flat Shoals Ave. in Atlanta. She then used a fake ID with a victim's personal information to take money out of their bank account. 

No word on exactly how much money was withdrawn.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE