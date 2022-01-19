Woman uses fake ID to make bank account withdrawal, deputies investigate

article

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the woman suspected of using a fake I.D. to withdraw money from someone else bank account.

According to investigators, the unknown suspect went into a Bank of America located near the intersection of North Decatur Rd. and Flat Shoals Ave. in Atlanta. She then used a fake ID with a victim's personal information to take money out of their bank account.

No word on exactly how much money was withdrawn.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239.

____

