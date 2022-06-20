Deputies: Woman found unconscious in West Point Lake dies in ICU

article

A 49-year-old woman who has been in the hospital since she was found unconscious in West Point Lake has died, officials say.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Stephanie Walker died at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center on Friday, June 17.

Walker has been in the hospital's ICU since June 11 when she was found unresponsive and not breathing at the lake near the 400 block of Lower Glass Bridge Road, authorities said.

"Stephanie Walker had been in ICU since the tragic incident last Saturday and never recovered," the Troup County Sheriff's Office said.

A second victim, described as a 13-year-old girl, was also found that day by a Columbus Fire and Rescue dive team.

Officials believe the drownings were a "tragic accident."