Woman, teen charged in deadly west Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police say two people — a woman and a teenager — have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in west Atlanta.

What we know:

Serita Zachary, 36, was arrested on Aug. 6, according to police. She is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A 16-year-old suspect turned themself in to police on Tuesday. The teen is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18. Police do not release the names of minors unless they are being charged as adults.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a shooting around 4:40 a.m. on June 28. Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Middleton Road NW, where they found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Police have not released further details about the victim or a possible motive in the shooting.