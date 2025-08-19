Woman, teen charged in deadly west Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say two people — a woman and a teenager — have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in west Atlanta.
What we know:
Serita Zachary, 36, was arrested on Aug. 6, according to police. She is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
A 16-year-old suspect turned themself in to police on Tuesday. The teen is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18. Police do not release the names of minors unless they are being charged as adults.
The backstory:
The charges stem from a shooting around 4:40 a.m. on June 28. Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Middleton Road NW, where they found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but later died.
Police have not released further details about the victim or a possible motive in the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release by Atlanta police.