Woman surprised after finding gun in rental car's glove compartment

An Atlanta woman is frustrated after finding a gun in her rental car. She said both the company and police were slow to deal with it.

"I was always told as a kid, if you see a gun that's not yours, report it," Marianna Macleod said emphatically.

She said she was stunned when she found a gun in the glove compartment of her Avis rental car on Sunday.

She wanted to get the firearm out of her possession, so she immediately called Avis.

"I opened my glove compartment to look for something and discovered a gun in my car. I wasn't expecting that at all, so I freaked out and called Avis," she said.

Macleod said after a three-hour hold, Avis gave her the runaround.

"Avis has a law enforcement department and they transferred me there, then they transferred me to the roadside assistance department. But the said hey we can't do anything because we are just a towing company," the Kirkwood resident said.

Macleod said Avis told her to call the Atlanta Police Department and she was surprised at what an officer said.

"’You are allowed to have a gun in Georgia, so it's OK to have it in the glove compartment.’ I said, ‘But it's not my gun.’ He said, ‘Did you call Avis?’ I said, ‘Yes, they told me to call you guys.’ Whose responsibility is it? It's not my gun and it's been over 24 hours now," she said.

Macleod said she was determined to return the gun and the car despite all the roadblocks.

"I want gun safety. This is a gun that is not mine. In a car that's not mine. I don't want it to get in the wrong hands," Macleod said.

The Kirkwood resident said an Avis manager finally called her back on Tuesday afternoon.

"He is gonna refund me. But I'm not entirely sure that that is going to happen. I just don't think they handled it very responsibly," the young wife said.

FOX 5 reached to Avis and the Atlanta Police Department. Avis has yet to comment. Atlanta police said residents should call 911 if they find a weapon. That is exactly what Ms. Macleod did.