Woman stabbed at Atherton Circle home, DeKalb police say

Police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman hospitalized early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to the 1600 block of Atherton Circle around 2:25 a.m. Jan. 21 after receiving a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from moderate injuries.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police say one person was detained at the scene. No additional details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released.

What's next:

Investigators say the case remains active and more information will be provided as it becomes available.