Woman stabbed at Atherton Circle home, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman hospitalized early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County.
What we know:
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to the 1600 block of Atherton Circle around 2:25 a.m. Jan. 21 after receiving a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from moderate injuries.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
Police say one person was detained at the scene. No additional details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released.
What's next:
Investigators say the case remains active and more information will be provided as it becomes available.