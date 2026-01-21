Expand / Collapse search

Woman stabbed at Atherton Circle home, DeKalb police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 21, 2026 9:57am EST
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • A woman was stabbed early Wednesday on Atherton Circle in DeKalb County
    • The victim was hospitalized with moderate injuries
    • One person was detained as police continue investigating

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman hospitalized early Wednesday morning in DeKalb County.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to the 1600 block of Atherton Circle around 2:25 a.m. Jan. 21 after receiving a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from moderate injuries.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police say one person was detained at the scene. No additional details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released.

What's next:

Investigators say the case remains active and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Source

  • Information provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

