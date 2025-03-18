Woman tried to stab teen with screwdriver during fight in LaGrange, police say

article

A late-night fight in LaGrange has ended with a teen injured and a woman behind bars.

Officials say it happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Banks Street on Monday.

What we know:

Police say they responded to the home after receiving calls about a fight in progress.

The officers were able to split the group up, but say Toshia Wimberly started another fight while they were investigating the first.

According to investigators, Wimberly grabbed a screwdriver and tried to stab a 13-year-old girl.

The officers were able to stop Wimberly and take her into custody. She's now charged with aggravated assault.

Officials say the teen suffered a few minor injuries to her leg.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call LaGrange detectives at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County CrimeStoppers at (706) 812-1000.