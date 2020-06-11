Woman shows up to hospital after being shot, police investigate

Police are working to learn how a woman ended up at an Athens-Clarke County hospital after being shot in the early Wednesday morning.

According to Athens-Clarke County police, officers were called to Oconee Street were a witness said a woman was shot in a car.

Officers said they were unsuccessful in their efforts to find the female or the Nissan Maxima that the witness described.

Around one hour later, a 26-year-old Athens woman was dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital, authorities said.

Officials said the woman arrived suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in her torso.

The woman was described by police as being evasive when questioned about what led up to her being shot.

Investigators confirmed the Nissan Maxima was later found at an apartment complex, but the driver ran away from officers. Blood was found inside the vehicle.

Police said the incident is not believed to be a random shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.