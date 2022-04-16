Woman shot, robbed during morning walk in LaGrange

Police in LaGrange are searching for the person responsible for robbing and then shooting a woman along a busy roadway Saturday morning.

The woman told police she was walking along Hamilton Street near Cedar Street sometime around 8 a.m. when shew was approached by a man wearing a mask.

Police said the man shot the woman and stole several person items from her. The woman was rushed to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.