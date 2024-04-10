Woman shot on Cooper Street, Atlanta police investigating
ATLANTA, Ga. - A woman was shot on Cooper Street SW in the Mechanicsville area on Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta police.
According to police, they responded to a person shot call around 9:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. Officers and investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting.
Police did not give any information about the gunshot victim or say if she was dead or alive.