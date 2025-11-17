Woman shot near Loganville CVS has died, police say

The Brief A woman shot in the head Friday outside the Loganville CVS has died, according to police. A person of interest was taken into custody after Lawrenceville officers located a vehicle tied to the shooting. Investigators have not released details about the person of interest or what led up to the gunfire.



Loganville police confirm a woman shot in the head Friday afternoon outside the CVS on Highway 78 and Conyers Road has died. The shooting happened before 4 p.m. in the store’s parking lot, prompting city leaders to call the situation a "serious incident."

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman shot in the head at Loganville CVS; person of interest in custody

What we know:

The woman was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, but police said Sunday she did not survive her injuries. She has been identified as 62-year-old Kimberly Whaley of Loganville.

A person of interest was taken into custody after Lawrenceville police spotted a vehicle matching a BOLO description tied to the shooting. A bicycle patrol officer identified the SUV downtown, and officers strategically boxed the vehicle in on West Crogan Street near Culver Street to prevent a chase. The driver was detained.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the person of interest, or what may have led up to the shooting. Charges have not been announced.

If anybody has any information to share that could help in the investigation, please contact Sgt. Clint Kitchens with the LPD at 770-466-8087.