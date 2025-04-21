Woman shot multiple times overnight in NW Atlanta, police say

article

The Brief A woman was shot multiple times overnight on Lavender Drive NW near Chappell Road in Atlanta. She was alert and breathing when found by police officers. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



A woman was shot multiple times overnight in a northeast Atlanta neighborhood, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Lavender Drive NW near Chappell Road NW around 2:14 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found the woman suffering from several gunshot wounds.

She was alert, conscious, and breathing when she was discovered, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting. No suspects or motives have been publicly identified.