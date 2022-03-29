Woman shot multiple times on Newnan street, police say

article

Medics have airlifted a woman to an Atlanta hospital after a shooting in Newnan.

Officials confirmed with FOX 5 the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at West Washington Street and Wheat Street.

Police have said a female victim was shot multiple times and then flown to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not released any information on the victim's condition, who shot her, or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation continues.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Newnan Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE