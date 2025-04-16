Woman shot in leg early Wednesday morning in SW Atlanta
article
ATLANTA - A woman was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning in southwest Atlanta, police say.
What we know:
According to Atlanta Police Department, a person shot call was received shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Upon arrival at the scene near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW and Drummond Street SW, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.
What we don't know:
The woman's condition is unknown at this time. It is also unknown what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.