Woman shot in leg early Wednesday morning in SW Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 16, 2025 8:08am EDT
The Brief

    • Shooting reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. in SW Atlanta. 
    • Police say a woman was shot in the leg. 
    • Circumstances surrounding shooting unknown. 

ATLANTA - A woman was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning in southwest Atlanta, police say.

What we know:

According to Atlanta Police Department, a person shot call was received shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW and Drummond Street SW, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

What we don't know:

The woman's condition is unknown at this time. It is also unknown what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

