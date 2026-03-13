Woman shot late Thursday night on Reeves Circle NW

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The Brief Woman shot late Thursday night at a home on Reeves Circle NW in Atlanta. Victim taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound. Police say suspect, known to the victim, fled before officers arrived.



An adult woman was hospitalized after being shot late Thursday night during a dispute at a northwest Atlanta home, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police said officers responded around 11:41 p.m. March 12 to the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW after receiving reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Grady EMS responded to the scene and transported her to a hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

Preliminary investigators say the shooting happened during a dispute between the victim and a man she knew. Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

What's next:

Investigators are continuing to work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police said the information released so far is preliminary and could change as the investigation progresses.