Woman shot, husband killed in early morning armed robbery attempt

A man was killed and his wife critically injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Walton County, police said.

It happened at around 5:36 a.m. in the 200 block of Douglas Street.

What we know:

According to the Monroe Police Department, officers were responding to a report of an armed robbery and shooting. When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jennifer Hicks, 30, of Monroe, told officers that she and her husband had both been shot during the incident. She was airlifted to an Atlanta-area hospital and remains in critical condition, according to police.

Her husband, Jeremiah Hicks, 27, of Monroe, was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The shooting remains under active investigation. Detectives are working to gather evidence and identify those responsible.

What you can do:

Authorities urged anyone who witnessed the incident, has video footage, or has heard anything related to the case to contact Detective Jeremy Caldwell at 678-522-1236 or 770-266-5313, or by email at JCaldwell@MonroeGA.Gov.