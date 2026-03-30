Woman shot to death Saturday night in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting that left a woman dead Saturday night.
What we know:
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Hambrick Road around 9:12 p.m. on March 28 after reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died from her injuries at the scene, police said.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been identified at this time. Additionally, authorities have not announced any arrests, and investigators said the case remains open and active.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the department’s mobile app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.