Woman shot to death Saturday night in DeKalb County

The Brief A woman was found shot and killed Saturday night on Hambrick Road. Officers responded around 9:12 p.m. and pronounced her dead at the scene. No arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.



Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting that left a woman dead Saturday night.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Hambrick Road around 9:12 p.m. on March 28 after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died from her injuries at the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time. Additionally, authorities have not announced any arrests, and investigators said the case remains open and active.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the department’s mobile app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.