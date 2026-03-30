Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot to death Saturday night in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 30, 2026 1:22pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A woman was found shot and killed Saturday night on Hambrick Road.
    • Officers responded around 9:12 p.m. and pronounced her dead at the scene.
    • No arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting that left a woman dead Saturday night.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Hambrick Road around 9:12 p.m. on March 28 after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died from her injuries at the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time. Additionally, authorities have not announced any arrests, and investigators said the case remains open and active.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the department’s mobile app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

The Source

  • Information provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews