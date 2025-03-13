Woman shot, car stolen after meeting man from dating app in DeKalb park

The Brief Woman shot in the hip after meeting a man from a dating app at a DeKalb County park. Man stole her car and phone before fleeing; victim ran for help. Police seek information; anonymous tips can be sent via Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.



A woman was shot and had her car stolen after meeting a man through a dating app, according to DeKalb County police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 1:10 a.m. March 13 and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the hip.

She told investigators she had arranged to meet the man at a local park on Phillips Road, but the situation quickly escalated into an argument. She said the man then stole her car and phone before fleeing the scene. The woman managed to run across the street to get help.

Authorities have not released a description of the man, and the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip using the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by their tip.